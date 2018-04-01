Proposition B Fails on Missouri Ballots

KANSAS CITY - The highly talked about Proposition B amendment did not pass in Missouri on Tuesday.

Proposition B, more commonly referred to as the "tobacco tax," was narrowly refuted by Missouri voters. The proposition was defeated 51% to 49% by a margin of 42,581 votes.

Supporters of the proposition, like Show-Me A Brighter Future, an organization led by the American Cancer Society, are displeased with the outcome of the polls.

In a press release, Misty Snodgrass, Show-Me A Brighter Future spokesperson said, "This is a sad day for Missouri. While we respect the will of voters, we do not respect the last-ditch scare tactics tobacco companies used to confuse voters and thus preserve their profits from selling deadly, addictive products."

Missouri currently has the lowest tobacco tax in the country. If Proposition B passed, it would have raised the tobacco tax from 17 cents to 90 cents per pack of cigarettes.

According to the Show-Me A Brighter Future website, the tobacco tax increase would have generated an additional $283 million in annual revenue to be distributed to other causes in Missouri, including education.