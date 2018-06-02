Proposition One Voted Down by Jefferson City Residents

Jefferson City - Voting on Proposition 1 to "transform" Jefferson City took place on Tuesday. The proposition failed as 61% of voters said no to a half-cent sales tax increase to raise $50 million.

The campaign was a citizen designed and citizen-managed blueprint of over 30 projects that were meant to improve quality of space and long term economic development.

The idea of prop one was to compete with every other city in Missouri making Jefferson City represent its capitol city status and become a magent for employers.

"We want there to be something downtown. When I moved to Jefferson City everyone always said well there's no reason to go downtown, so if you want downtown to live and to thrive you have got to give people a reason to go downtown."

Voting took place until 7 p.m. at 36 different locations throughout Jefferson City.

Some voters were disappointed with the results.

"I mean we are the state capitol you know. And we should be a lot further along than where we are right now," said Jefferson City resident Earnette Smith.

Residents spoke out about adding more business to Jefferson City and making the entire city look as nice as the downtown district.

Voting for the primary elections took place as well, but many chose to only vote on proposition 1.