Prosecution rests case against Columbia man accused of murder

3 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, January 14 2015 Jan 14, 2015 Wednesday, January 14, 2015 2:53:00 PM CST January 14, 2015 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors continued to call witnesses Wednesday as the trial against a Columbia man accused of hiring a hit man to kill his partner entered day three at the Boone County Courthouse. James Thompson is accused of first degree murder in the death of Brian Daniels. 

Columbia Police responded to a call on April 10, 2013 at 2416 Cimarron Drive where they found Brian Daniels dead.

The prosecution's first witness Wednesday was Chris Hente who is a service technician for ADT Security. Hente testified on March 7, 2013 Daniels called the company because of a malfunctioning alarm. When he arrived at the Daniels home, Hente testified Daniels' demeanor was emotional. Hente said in order for him to help Daniels, he would need to "calm down." Hente found the home's alarm system had a wire that had physically removed. Hente said it would be "extremely unlikely" for the wire to fall out on its own. On cross examination, the defense asked how old the wiring was but didn't elaborate.

The prosecution's second witness was another ADT service technician. Christopher Mills testified there was trouble with the doors at the home and there was a battery removed from the door alarm. 

Columbia Police Detective Joseph Jackson began testifying later Wednesday morning about the relationship between Thompson and Casey Lewis, who police suspect is the person Thompson is accused of hiring to kill Daniels. Jackson also testified he listened to all of Thompson's jail calls and there was a vague inference to Casey Lewis when Thompson was talking to his sister. The phone call played in court.

Just prior lunch Wednesday, Rachel Rose, the ex-girlfriend of Thompson's friend Christopher Hurt testified during cross examination by the defense that she thought Thompson was only Daniels' caretaker and didn't know there was a romantic relationship between the two. Rose told prosecutors upon their questioning that she had dinner with Hurt, Thompson and a friend of Thompson's that she didn't know who she now describes as matching the description of Casey Lewis. Lewis is the man police suspect Thompson paid to kill Daniels.

Later in the afternoon, prosecutors called their final witness, Columbia Police Detective Bryan Liebhart to the stand. Liebhart is the lead detective in the case. Prosecutors played a video of Liebhart interrogating Thompson April14, 2013, just three days after the alleged murder. The video showed that at one point during Liebhart's questioning, Thompson became frustrated and said, "I did not murder him...I did not kill him." Later in the video, Liebhart questioned Thompson's emotional response to Daniels' death and Thompson said, "I care about that man, I love him." 

Prosecutors rested their case around 3:30 p.m. The defense was scheduled to start calling witnesses at 8:30 Thursday morning.

Prosecutors spent all day Tuesday calling more than a dozen witnesses, including several police detectives, a bank teller, mail carrier, the medical examiner and a pawn shop owner. To read their in depth testimony click here.

Late Tuesday, Glenn Anderson, a longtime friend of Thompson's took the stand. He originally provided an alibi for Thompson before reversing his testimony. He's now charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony and could possibly face up to four years in prison.

Anderson told the prosecution Thompson would joke about Daniels' death including saying he would get a gangster to shoot him. However, the defense countered that, saying this is the first time anyone heard that information. The defense said Anderson was only saying this for his own benefit; Anderson admitted in court he had selective memory.

Thompson's trial began Monday with jury selection and the prosecution calling its first witnesses - a Columbia Police officer who responded to Daniels' home the day of the alleged crime and a detective who testified that Thompson told him where Daniels kept his will and that Thompson was listed as Daniels' beneficiary.

Judge Christine Carpenter his hearing the case and expects it will last through Friday. 

Thompson is pictured above in court Tuesday courtesy of the Columbia Daily Tribune.

[Editor's note: This story is being continually updated with the latest information from court.]

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
1pm 35°
2pm 33°
3pm 32°
4pm 30°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

11:00a
NHL Hockey
2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
12:00p
Paid Program
12:30p
Paid Program
1:00p
Made in Hollywood NOW

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy