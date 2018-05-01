Prosecutor accused in Addison's crash has legal setback

JEFFERSON CITY - Moniteau's county prosecutor, who is charged with driving drunk and crashing his car into Addison's restaurant in downtown Columbia, had a legal setback Tuesday.

The Missouri Supreme Court said a report in the case against Shayne Healea will be mostly unsealed.

Healea was arrested in October 2014. After he was taken to the police station, he asked to call to his attorney. Healea did not know that conversation was being recorded. Police gave them recording to the attorney general's office, which was prosecuting the case.

Healea said the recording and its delivery to the attorney general's office violated his Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial. The state turned over its copy of the recording, saying no one in the attorney general's office had any knowledge of what it contained.

A court-appointed investigator determined most of the recording is unintelligible or inaudible, but at one point it is clear what questions Healea was asking his attorney. In the case of that one paragraph, the investigator said the Columbia Police Department did violate Healea's rights.

Because of that, Healea argued the court should not unseal the investigator's report. In Tuesday's ruling the Supreme Court ruled the report should be unsealed, except for that single paragraph.