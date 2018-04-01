Prosecutor Asks For Delay of Murder Trial

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - Knox County prosecutors are seeking a delay in the murder trial of an Illinois man suspected of killing eight people in two states.



Prosecutors on Wednesday asked for the delay after Knox County Circuit Judge James Stewart last month ordered that Nicolas Sheley's trial for the murder of Ronald Randal begin next month.



Prosecutors contend neither they, Sheley or witnesses in the case will be ready by then. They asked Stewart to schedule the trial for around Oct. 1.



In their motion, prosecutors said they will take about three weeks to present all their evidence, and will call over 100 witnesses.



Sheley is representing himself in his trial on charges he killed Randal, of Galesburg. Sheley is also charged with murder in five other Illinois deaths and two Missouri deaths.