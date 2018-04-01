Prosecutor declines to charge pilot accused of having gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor will not file criminal charges against a Southwest Airlines pilot arrested after Transportation Security Administration agents found a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage before his flight left St. Louis Lambert Airport.

Ed Magee, a spokesman for St. Louis County prosecutor Robert McCulloch, said Friday that the pilot will not be charged because there is no proof that he knowingly carried the firearm into the secure area of the airport.

The 51-year-old pilot's name has not been released. The TSA says he was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon. Local police were alerted around 4:45 a.m. and took possession of a 9 mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield that was loaded with seven rounds of ammunition.