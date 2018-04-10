Prosecutor files more charges in Howard County suicide case

FAYETTE - The special prosecutor in the case against a woman accused of bullying a teenager has filed more charges, including stalking, harassment and assault.

Those charges come on top of the involuntary manslaughter count Harley Branham already faces. In January, the jury at a coroner's inquest found Branham contributed to the death of Kenneth Suttner, 17, who committed suicide. Branham had been Suttner's manager at Dairy Queen for a time.

The jury also said the Glasgow School District was negligent in preventing bullying, which also contributed to Suttner's death.

The stalking charges against Branham are felonies; the assault and harassment charges are misdemeanors.