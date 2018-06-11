Prosecutor finds justification for shooting of bondwoman

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri prosecutor has ruled that an officer was justified in fatally shooting a bail bondwoman who fired at other bonding employees and police.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Christian County prosecutor announced the ruling in a letter that provides more details about the killing of 37-year-old Somer Brook Speer of Ozark.

The shooting started in November when employees from another bonding company came to Speer's workplace near the downtown Ozark square to revoke her bond in a drunken vehicular assault case.

Speer's father, Rich Rikard, said his daughter wasn't a flight risk and described her death as "senseless." He said Speer had dated an employee of the bonding company that had bailed her out of jail until about two months before her death.