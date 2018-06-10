Prosecutor in Mo. Rape Case to Address Media

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A special prosecutor assigned to re-examine a northwest Missouri teen's claims that she was sexually assaulted at age 14 by an older schoolmate is expected to address the media after speaking to a judge this week.

It wasn't immediately clear what Jackson County prosecuting attorney Jean Peters Baker planned to discuss during Thursday's hearing in Maryville. Her office has been tight-lipped about the case since Baker began investigating the Jan. 8, 2012, incident in October, and didn't respond to calls seeking comment Wednesday.

Daisy Coleman says a 17-year-old boy raped her at a party when she was a Maryville High School freshman. Nodaway County prosecutor Robert Rice initially filed felony charges against the boy and another 17-year-old who recorded the incident on his cellphone, but those charges were later dropped.