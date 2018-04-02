Prosecutor: Man charged in fan shooting after Cardinals game

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is jailed on $1 million cash bond after being charged in the robbery shooting that wounded and potentially paralyzed an Army veteran after a St. Louis Cardinals game.

St. Louis city prosecutors charged 31-year-old Kilwa Jones on Wednesday with two counts each of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, and four counts of armed criminal action.

Forty-three-year-old Christopher Sanna and his girlfriend had left the Cardinals game Friday and were in a parking lot near Busch Stadium when two men demanded their belongings. The woman gave up her purse and the couple turned to run when one of the gunmen shot Sanna in the back.

Sanna's mother says doctors have said her son probably won't walk again.

Online court records don't show whether Jones has an attorney.