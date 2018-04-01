Prosecutor Opposes Venue Change in Mo. Fraud Case

BENTON (AP) - A Scott County prosecutor is opposing a second change of venue for a Cape Girardeau man accused of defrauding an elderly couple.

Keith Monia is accused of taking more than $560,000 from nine people since 2007. In one case, he's charged with taking $220,000 from an elderly Scott City couple by promising to invest their money. He faces 15 charges in three separate cases.

The Scott City case was first moved to Stoddard County and then, according to online records, transferred to Dunklin County.

But Thursday, the Scott County prosecuting attorney's office told the Southeast Missourian no one in the office agreed to the second change of venue. Prosecutor Heath Robins says a Missouri Supreme Court ruling limits defendants to one change of venue or change of judge.