Prosecutor: Plea Deal Possible for Devlin

UNION (AP) - Prosecutors from three Missouri counties and the federal government are considering offering a plea deal that would put kidnapping suspect Michael Devlin in prison for the rest of his life. Franklin County prosecutor Robert Parks announced the possible plea deal today after Devlin was arraigned in the abduction of 13-year-old Ben Ownby. Devlin pleaded not guilty. Devlin is also accused in Washington County in the 2002 abduction of 11-year-old Shawn Hornbeck. Both boys were found January 12th at Devlin's apartment in St. Louis County. In addition, Devlin faces charges in St. Louis County, and was indicted by a federal grand jury last week. Parks says the deal would require several consecutive life sentences.