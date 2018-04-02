Prosecutor says officers were justified shooting armed man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor says he will not pursue charges against two police officers who shot and killed an armed man late last year.
The Springfield News-Leader reports Greene County prosecutor Dan Patterson announced on Monday that the Springfield officers were justified in using deadly force when they fatally shot 30-year-old Joseph Tyndall on Nov. 4.
Police say Tyndall fled the scene of a traffic accident just after midnight and was followed by officers as he walked back and forth across a street holding a gun.
The officers, Sgt. Ryan Russell and officer Thomas Gross, shot Tyndall after he pointed a gun at police in a motel parking lot.
Police say Tyndall was dressed in a stolen Joplin Fire Department uniform during the encounter.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: