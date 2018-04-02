Prosecutor says officers were justified shooting armed man

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor says he will not pursue charges against two police officers who shot and killed an armed man late last year.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Greene County prosecutor Dan Patterson announced on Monday that the Springfield officers were justified in using deadly force when they fatally shot 30-year-old Joseph Tyndall on Nov. 4.

Police say Tyndall fled the scene of a traffic accident just after midnight and was followed by officers as he walked back and forth across a street holding a gun.

The officers, Sgt. Ryan Russell and officer Thomas Gross, shot Tyndall after he pointed a gun at police in a motel parking lot.

Police say Tyndall was dressed in a stolen Joplin Fire Department uniform during the encounter.