Prosecutor: St. Louis cop acted in self-defense in shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A prosecutor has determined that a St. Louis police officer acted in self-defense in the January fatal shooting of a robbery suspect.

Sgt. Michael Pratt fatally shot 52-year-old Crayton West on Jan. 17 following the robbery of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

St. Louis Circuit County Attorney Jennifer Joyce released two surveillance videos Monday as she announced her decision. One appears to show West pointing a gun at the clerk before reaching into the cash register and grabbing money. The other shows him coming face-to-face with an officer. He appears to reach into his waistband, pull out a gun and raise it before being shot.

West was black; Pratt is white.

Joyce says it's clear based on the video and witness statements that the officer was protecting himself and others.