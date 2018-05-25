Prosecutor wants photos of Michael Brown's body restricted

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Attorneys for the police force and prosecutor that oversaw the grand jury investigation after Michael Brown's 2014 death in Ferguson have asked a federal judge to consider blocking the release of "grisly" photographs of the black 18-year-old's body to his family's attorneys, worried they could prompt violence if leaked.

The St. Louis County police and prosecutor made that request in a court filing Tuesday related to a wrongful-death lawsuit by Brown's family.

The filing warned that if the images became public they "may provoke unbridled violence."

The grand jury in November 2014 declined to indict a white officer, Darren Wilson, in Brown's shooting. Brown's death prompted violence in Ferguson and helped spawn the Black Lives Matter protest movement.