Prosecutor who drove into Addison's says he was unaware

COLUMBIA - The driver involved in an accident at Addison's Grill over the weekend released a statement late Sunday evening explaining the incident and his concerns for those injured. Shayne Healea was the driver of the truck that crashed into the restaurant that left four people injured. Police said Healea left the scene but then later found him in an alley near the crash and arrested him.

Healea is the vice-chair prosecuting attorney for Moniteau County. He released this statement regarding the incident:

"On the evening of October 25th, 2014, I was in downtown Columbia to pick up some friends and take them home. Apparently, while turning around in a small parking lot, my lowered tailgate contacted a glass block window without my knowledge. As I was driving less than a block away from this parking lot, an individual advised me of the accident and I immediately returned. I identified myself to police as the driver. Police took me into custody and their investigation continues."

Victims of the crash were taken to University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. All of the injuries were non-life threatening. Healea continued in his statement to express his concerns for those that were injured.

"I am deeply concerned for those who were injured by the damaged glass block window, and my thoughts and prayers are with them all."

Healea is being charged with four counts of second degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident felony. Since this is a criminal investigation, he said he can make no further comment on this matter until it has concluded.

Below is a photo of the scene: