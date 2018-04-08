Prosecutor Will Not Retry Dale Helmig

LINN, Mo. (AP) -- A central Missouri prosecutor says she won't retry a man who served 14 years of a life sentence for his mother's killing before a judge overturned the conviction.

Fifty-four-year-old Dale Helmig has always maintained his innocence in the death of Norma Helmig, whose body was found in the Osage River in 1993 tied to concrete block. A judge reversed the conviction last year, calling the trial tainted and suggesting the woman's husband was a likely suspect.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports Osage County prosecutor Amanda Grellner has decided to dismiss the case against Dale Helmig for now, leaving Helmig a free man.

But the prosecutor also notes that there's no statute of limitations for murder. Grellner says the charges could be refiled if new evidence comes to light.