Prosecutor Will Not Retry Dale Helmig
LINN, Mo. (AP) -- A central Missouri prosecutor says she won't retry a man who served 14 years of a life sentence for his mother's killing before a judge overturned the conviction.
Fifty-four-year-old Dale Helmig has always maintained his innocence in the death of Norma Helmig, whose body was found in the Osage River in 1993 tied to concrete block. A judge reversed the conviction last year, calling the trial tainted and suggesting the woman's husband was a likely suspect.
The Jefferson City News Tribune reports Osage County prosecutor Amanda Grellner has decided to dismiss the case against Dale Helmig for now, leaving Helmig a free man.
But the prosecutor also notes that there's no statute of limitations for murder. Grellner says the charges could be refiled if new evidence comes to light.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: