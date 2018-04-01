Prosecutor Won't Handle Case

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Boone County prosecuting attorney says he won't handle the drunken-driving case of State Senator Chuck Graham of Columbia. Prosecutor Dan Knight cites his personal friendship with Graham for his request that a special prosecutor be assigned to the case. The Boone County clerk's office said this morning that because formal charges have not been filed, no special prosecutor has yet been named. Graham was arrested on suspicion of DWI Saturday night after his car rear-ended a vehicle near his home, shoving that vehicle into a third car. The 52-year-old Democrat served four terms in the Missouri House before his 2004 election to the Senate. He is the Senate assistant minority leader. Police say Graham is charged with DWI and careless and imprudent driving.