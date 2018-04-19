Prosecutor won't name man fatally shot by police in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors said a man shot by suburban Kansas City police in January has died, but they are refusing to say when or release his name.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened when officers responded to reports of an armed suspect near an Independence store. Jackson County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Mike Mansur said Tuesday that he won't name the man or discuss the shooting further while the case remains open. Prosecutors aren't required to release this information until the case is closed.

Earlier this month, Mansure told The Star that no charges were filed against the man who was shot.

A second man, Mike Becker, was also wounded by police gunfire. Becker told reporters he rushed to the store to protect his wife and daughter who were inside.