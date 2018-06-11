Prosecutors drop charges related to 2013 shooting death

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a St. Louis 18-year-old who was to go on trial this week for the 2013 shooting death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tyrell Davidson was released from jail after prosecutors chose not to pursue his case. The St. Louis circuit attorney's office isn't publicly discussing the matter.

Davidson was 16 when he was certified as an adult and charged with murder in the September 2013 killing of Chauncey Brown, a 16-year-old Sumner High School student.

Authorities said Brown had been shot in the chest.