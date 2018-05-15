Prosecutors drop invasion of privacy case against Greitens; governor responds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens said "in time comes the truth," just hours after prosecutors decided to drop the invasion-of-privacy charge against him.

"This was a great victory and a long time coming. I've said from the beginning that I am innocent," he said.

Prosecutors still plan to pursue the case, seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Assistant St. Louis Circuit Attorney Ronald Sullivan made the surprise announcement in court after the third day of jury selection.

Sullivan cited the fact that Greitens' defense attorneys planned to call the St. Louis circuit attorney, Kim Gardner, whose handling of the case has been under constant criticism by Greitens' attorneys.

.@StLouisCityCA says in statement this dismissal forced by @EricGreitens team naming prosecutor as a witness #GreitensTrial pic.twitter.com/H0Dsus0aH5 — Casey Nolen KSDK (@CaseyNolen) May 14, 2018

A Greitens attorney noted the prosecution decision came just four hours after the defense filed a motion to dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Greitens' defense team has particularly focused on the prosecutor's hiring of a private investigator, William Tisaby, whom Greitens' lawyers have accused of perjury.

The first-term Republican governor was charged with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a photo of an at least partially nude woman without her permission in 2015. If convicted, Greitens could have faced up to four years in prison. He's denied criminal wrongdoing.

Greitens has rejected calls to resign from both Republicans and Democrats since he first admitted in January that he had an affair before he was elected governor in 2016.

The woman, who has been identified only as K.S. in court filings, has testified that Greitens bound her hands to exercise equipment in March 2015 in the basement of his St. Louis home, blindfolded her and removed her clothes before she saw a flash and heard what sounded like the click of a cellphone camera. She has said Greitens threatened to disseminate the photo if she spoke of their encounter but later told her he had deleted it.

Greitens' indictment in February prompted the Missouri House to launch its own investigation. It released a report in April containing more testimony from the woman that Greitens had restrained, slapped, shoved, threatened and belittled her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

The committee released a second report May 2 with testimony about how Greitens' gubernatorial campaign had used a donor list from The Mission Continues without the permission of the St. Louis-based veterans' charity he founded. Greitens also faces a felony charge in St. Louis for disclosing the donor list to his political fundraiser, though no trial date has been set.

House leadership released a statement Monday saying, "To date the committee’s work has not only provided two reports on the facts to the General Assembly but, more importantly, it has also exposed additional concerns relating to the governor’s conduct. This is why we remain committed to that process and await any recommendations it has for the House. Without the pending trial this week, it allows the Governor to take advantage of our open offer to share his side of the facts.”