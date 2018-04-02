Prosecutors not seeking death penalty in June stabbing death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri prosecutor said he will not seek the death penalty against two people who are charged with first-degree murder in the June slaying of Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blancharde.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Greene County prosecutor Dan Patterson said Monday he doesn't believe the cases against Gypsy Blancharde and her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, meet the aggravating factors needed for a death penalty case.

Gypsy has pleaded not guilty in the June 14 stabbing death of her mother at their home near Springfield. Prosecutors allege Blancharde persuaded Godejohn to kill her mother.

Relatives have said Dee Dee Blancharde imprisoned Gypsy Blancharde and forced her to pretend that she was disabled.

Gypsy's attorney Mike Stanfield said he was not surprised with Monday's decision and thinks it was the right call.