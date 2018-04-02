Prosecutors push to shut down Eldon smoke shop

ELDON - Miller County prosecutors are looking to shut down an Eldon smoke shop in light of apparent criminal activity. Prosecuting attorney Matt Howard said in a news release Tuesday he would be seeking an injunction to close Puff N Snuff smoke shop on Business Highway 54.

Federal prosecutors have been investigating Puff N Snuff since October, 2013 for the intended sale and distribution of synthetic marijuana. The thirteen defendants, their agents, servants and employees have incurred charges ranging from the intended sale of synthetic marijuana or look-alike imitation controlled substances to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Authorities are looking to close the shop for at least a year. Howard applauded the Eldon Police Department for its "determined vigilance" in the undercover investigation as a major proponent for shutting down operations. "We are not going to wait any longer - we are asking the court to order the place to be closed and padlocked," Howard said.

The court has issued an order for the owners of the business to appear for a hearing on August 7.