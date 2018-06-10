Prosecutors seek death penalty for former principal

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a former St. Louis middle school principal accused of hiring a friend to kill his pregnant girlfriend.

KTVI-TV reports that the circuit attorney's office filed papers on Thursday seeking the death penalty against both 34-year-old Cornelius Green and the man allegedly hired for the killing, Phillip Cutler.

Jocelyn Peters was found fatally shot in her apartment in March 2016. She was seven months pregnant.

Green was charged with first-degree murder in October 2016. Prosecutors say he was the father of the unborn baby.

Green was formerly the principal at Carr Lane Visual & Performing Arts Middle School near downtown St. Louis. Peters was a third-grade teacher at a St. Louis grade school.