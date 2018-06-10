Protections for Midwives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt says he supports new legal protections for midwives. Blunt signed a bill nearly three weeks ago that expands private health insurance options and allows certified midwives to legally work in Missouri. At the time, Blunt only touted the insurance provisions, and his office would not say directly that he also supported the midwives provision. Blunt now says he supports the measure because it provides the option of using midwives. The midwife provision was put into the health insurance bill by Republican Senator John Loudon of Chesterfield. The intent was to invalidate a current state law that makes it a felony for most people to practice midwifery.