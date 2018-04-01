Protest Against HealthNet

James Tuepker was among many that held signs along Jiffy Lube's property in protest of Governor Blunt's recent health plan called HealthNet.

"They're taking money from the wrong people," Tuepker said, a member of Grass Roots Organizing.

Governor Blunt and other state officials visited a Columbia Jiffy Lube saying that HealthNet is designed to get away from paper record keeping and move towards digital records.

GRO members believe, however, that that is not the issue.

Willie Green, another GRO member, felt that HealthNet cost too much.

"I mean, you spending a whole lot of money getting that electronic thing together in the first place. That money that they using to make something like that, they can be using that for people's health," Green said.

James Tuepker, protest attendee, expressed his concern. Tuepker cannot afford new eyeglasses.

"As you can see, I just have vision in one eye, more or less," Tuepker said, "but they are just too expensive for me to buy on my own."

GRO members say they want a stable health care which includes everyone and believe HealthNet will not improve what little they already have.