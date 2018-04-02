Protest Planned in Support of U.S.-owned Smelter

The mayor of La Oroya says they want the government to grant an extension for completing environmental upgrades at the facility.

A one-day protest is being organized for next Wednesday in La Oroya, where St. Louis-based Doe Run Company operates a metallurgical plant.

The protest by townspeople is directed at a consortium of groups that have lobbied against the company and pushed for emergency measures to alleviate toxic emissions in La Oroya. Doe Run has sought an extension to complete work on a $100 million sulfuric acid plant. The original deadline was the end of 2006 to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions.