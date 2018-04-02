Protest Stops St. Louis Schools Board Meeting

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Students opposed to the takeover of the St. Louis School District have forced the temporary shut down of the State Board of Education meeting. At least one student was handcuffed and taken away by Capitol Police. The board is considering today whether to declare the district unaccredited. That move would result in a state takeover of the district by a transitional school board. About three minutes into the meeting, several dozen students interrupted the meeting with chants of "no takeovers." The board immediately adjourned the meeting as it warned it would do if there were any disruptions. The chanting students moved closer to adjourned board members and began chanting in their faces. One male student ran outside but was chased down by several officers and handcuffed. About 180 people were in the crowd, several dozen of them students.