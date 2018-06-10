Protesters Arrested at Kansas City Honeywell Site

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City police arrested more than 50 people protesting at the construction site of a Honeywell plant that will build parts for nuclear bombs.



Police say the protesters were arrested Monday after marching toward the gates of the site in south Kansas City. They also surrounded a truck that was trying to leave the property, held hands and sang hymns before going peacefully with police offices.



The Kansas City Star says the protesters were booked into the city's jail for trespassing and were each required to post $100 bond to be released.



The protest was organized by Midwest Catholic Worker groups.



The facility being built for Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies will produce 85 percent of the non-nuclear parts that go into a typical weapon.