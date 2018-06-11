Protesters Get OK For Air Show

COLUMBIA - A federal appeals court upholds the rights of anti-war protesters to carry signs and distribute leaflets at the annual Memorial Day air show in Columbia. The Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today ruled that while a private group organizes the air show, it works closely with city officials and is bound to protect First Amendment rights. The group, called Salute to Veterans, argues that requiring it to accommodate all points of view at the event violates its own rights to free speech. The event is held at the city-owned regional airport and uses city police for security. The lawsuit was filed by two Columbia activists who were escorted from the 2004 air show after they gathered petitions for alternative energy and handed out anti-war leaflets.