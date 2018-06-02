Protesters Getting a Late Start

NEW YORK (AP) - Protesters speaking out against corporate greed and other issues are showing no signs of giving up their campaign. Organizers on Monday urged participants to take part in a protest against police brutality and a rally in support of union workers.

They were also encouraged to dress up as corporate zombies. As Wall Streeters arrived for work, most protesters were still having breakfast. One demonstrator was ready with a zombie-makeover kit, though.

About 700 weekend arrests on the Brooklyn Bridge fueled the anger of the protesters camping in a Manhattan park. It also sparked support elsewhere in the country as the campaign entered

its third week. One supporter, William Stack, sent an e-mail to city officials

urging all charges be dropped.