Protesters want Florissant to end ban on pit bulls

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Protesters in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant are questioning the legality of a city ban on pit bulls.

KTVI-TV reports that a group of women demonstrated Monday outside Florissant City Hall, insisting the citywide ban violates state law. They want the city government to change its law and allow pit bulls as pets.

Mayor Tom Schneider says the city attorney has looked into the matter and determined that Florissant has the authority to ban certain dog breeds. But opponents of the law are threatening to take legal action. Protester Donna Slemmer says pit bulls "are no more dangerous than Chihuahuas ..."