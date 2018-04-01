Protesters want Waffle House security guard charged in fatal shooting

COLUMBIA - Family, friends and strangers protested on Tuesday in front of the Waffle House where Anthony Warren was shot and killed on New Years Day.

Protestors chanted "Justice for Anthony" and marched along Vandiver Drive and Rangeline Street. They also carried posters, many of which had photos of Warren on them.

Several protestors also say they want the security guard who fired the fatal shot to be charged.

Court documents show the security guard said Anthony Warren and a group of people began to "encroach" on him, which led him to believe they "were a threat."

The guard said that happened as he was dealing with two men who were fighting over a gun. One of those men was shot when the gun went off.

Warren's family contends he was an innocent bystander.

His cousin Crenda Warren said, "I'm going to speak until he gets justice. That's why I'm here, and I'm going to stay here. I would give my life for my cousin to have justice."

Not all of the protestors knew Anthony Warren.

"Murder is murder," Ahmonta Harris said. "Charges should be filed against the security officer for the murder of Anthony."

Harris said police should be focusing on the initial altercation.

"They need to find the other suspect who shot the other victim," he said.

A representative from Waffle House's corporate office said, because the investigation is ongoing, he couldn't say much except the company is aware of the shooting and is cooperating with local authorities.

"Our sympathies go out to all of those involved", said Waffle House External Affairs Director Pat Warner said. "We're working hard to get to the bottom of it and working with local authorities to find out what happened."

An attorney for Anthony Warren's family said a meeting is scheduled between family members and the prosecutor's office on Wednesday morning.

Anthony Warren's relatives said they will continue speaking up until charges are filed against the security guard.

Crenda Warren said, "It's for him. It's for Anthony. He would've done the same thing for us. Justice for Anthony."