Protestors Demand Medicaid Change

However, groups such as Grass Roots Organizing said that's not the system now.

"You're going to have to walk the plank, one way or the other, either through your pocketbook or, sadly enough, through your health status," said GRO's Robin Acree.

Protestors said Missouri is pouring too much state money into insurance companies and new technology instead of its citizens. But, a Blunt spokeswoman disagreed.

"The health care technology fund has already begun to make a significant improvement in how health care is delivered in our state," said Jessica Robinson, who added that an all-inclusive system would be too expensive.

"There's absolutely no way you could do that without a massive tax increase on every Missouri working family," she said.

"This is a broken system, we've made significant improvements to that system," Applebee responded. "It affects my children, it affects their future, it affects our family as a whole."

State lawmakers are working on a replacement for Missouri's Medicaid program, which ends in 2008.