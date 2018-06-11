Protests postpone St. Louis Thanksgiving parade

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The annual Thanksgiving Day parade in St. Louis has been postponed because of the continued protests over Michael Brown's death and other fatal police shootings.

Parade organizers cite community unrest that erupted after the Monday night announcement of a St. Louis County grand jury's decision to not indict Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in Brown's death.

They hope to reschedule the event before Christmas.

Ferguson has been the site of the most intense protests, with another 45 people arrested Tuesday night. In St. Louis, hundreds of demonstrators disrupted downtown traffic Tuesday for several hours by blocking major intersections, an interstate highway and a Mississippi River bridge connecting the city to Illinois. St. Louis police made 13 protest-related arrests Tuesday.

Another downtown St. Louis protest is planned for Wednesday morning.