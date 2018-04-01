Providence Bowl Changes Venues

COLUMBIA - The Providence Bowl rivalry game between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge High School has a new location this year. Instead of Faurot Field, the football game will be played at Hickman Friday night.

Rock Bridge coach AJ Ofodile says the venue change is due to the Arkansas State team wanting to have a walk through on the field before the MU game Saturday. Ofodile says he doesn't believe the location change will affect player performance.

"The issues are with construction and [MU] joining a new conference," Arnell Monroe, Hickman coach, said. "Mizzou has been a gracious, gracious host. They've done everything they could to support our community."

Monroe says he still believes the community will come out to watch the game regardless of the shift. The Providence Bowl will be played at Hickman High School Friday at 7 p.m.