Providence Pedway Gets Renovation

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department said it is completely rehabilitating the bike path along Providence Road. The construction could prevent standing water after storms.

Two Alpha Contracting began work on the path Thursday. The project includes construction and fixing of bio-retention basins. These basins could help keep rainwater and silt off of the path for bikers. The project is estimated to cost about $100,000.

Providence Pedway is almost two miles long, and the company plans to complete the project by spring of 2013.

The Pedway runs parallel to Providence from Old Plank Road to Green Meadows Road.