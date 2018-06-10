Providence Urgent Care to provide X-ray screenings of candy

COLUMBIA — Providence Urgent Care will be providing free candy screenings at its location on Trimble Road.

People can bring in candy from 8:45 to 10:30 Monday night or 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The clinic will use an X-ray machine to inspect candy and make sure it’s safe to eat.

“Even if it's not a razor blade or a piece of glass, something that's unrecognizable or picked up by our machines, it's better safe than sorry. Especially if the wrapper's been messed with. We definitely want to make sure the kids, once again, are safe,” Clinic Manager Andrew Metza said.

This is the first year the service is being provided in Columbia. It’s been done previous years at Providence Urgent Care’s Kansas City location.

“This is a brand new clinic, and we wanted to incorporate that same community aspect over here in Columbia,” Metza said.

He said people should always be aware of unwrapped candy as well as any allergies kids might have when trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The clinic will provide free candy for anyone whose candy fails the safety screening.