PSU Students Safe After Bus Catches Fire

By: The Associated Press

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) - The Pittsburg State University students on a charter bus to the Kansas City area are safe after the bus caught fire.

University officials told The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/13tba54 ) the students were headed to the annual Fraternal Leadership Summit in Overland Park when the bus caught fire early Saturday. The bus was heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported.

About 40 members of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority were on the bus and safely exited the bus while emergency responders extinguished the flames.

Another bus was sent to take the students to the summit.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.