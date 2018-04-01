Psychologist Charged With Health Care Fraud

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- A Missouri psychologist who prosecutors say claimed to work 364 days a year for several years is charged with defrauding government health care programs of $1.2 million.



The U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas City says 67-year-old Rhett McCarty, of Lake Ozark, was arrested Friday when a two-count federal indictment was unsealed. He's in custody awaiting a hearing Wednesday.



Prosecutors say McCarty provided psychotherapy to Medicare and Medicaid recipients at their homes in the Lebanon, Mo., area. He's accused of stating on government claims that he saw patients seven days a week and worked every day of the year -- except Christmas -- from September 2008 to early April 2012.



A phone number listed in McCarty's name was not taking messages Saturday. The federal complaint didn't list a lawyer for McCarty.