Pub Crawl Benefits Humane Society

The Central Missouri Humane Society held a pub crawl in downtown Columbia, Mo. today to raise money for the society.

The event had raffles, a scavenger hunt and many other activities and games. Participants first stopped at the Heidelberg, then went to Tin Can, Quintons and Campus Bar and Grill.

The event cost participants between $20 and $30.

According Allison Toth, Central Missouri Humane Society, the money raised will go towards helping friends that need it the most.

"We definitely hope to bring in lots of money to help our dogs and cats, so it'll help buy them food, veterinary care and overall taking care of them," Toth said.