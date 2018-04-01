Public Access Asks for Help

Columbia Access Television, or CAT, as it's known, is turning to the city for help.



The station used to get financial support from local cable provider MediaCom, but in May, MediaCom didn't make its usual ten-thousand dollar contribution. More than 30 CAT supporters showed up at the city council meeting Tuesday night. They proudly displayed CAT stickers and spoke to the council, asking for consideration in the 2008 budget.



CAT officials say without the money it is very likely the station will shut down and Columbia will lose it's public voice.



"It would be a real tragedy if we lost CAT. As some of the speakers mentioned, how can you have a democracy if you don't have access to media?" Christine Gardener, President of CAT Board of Directors said. "And this is public access to media, which is quite rare and special."

Tonight was the third hearing where organizations could ask the city council to consider them for money from the 2008 city budget.