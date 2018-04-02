Public can Comment on Elected Officials' Salaries

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CAPE GIRARDEAU - The public can add its own two cents on how much they think Missouri's elected officials should be paid. A commission charged with recommending pay raises for state officials is holding hearings around Missouri. A hearing in St. Louis begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Social Services building . Another is at 3 p.m. in Cape Girardeau at the Vocational Rehabilitation Building. Each is scheduled to last two hours. The panel is supposed to address salaries for judges and lawmakers in Missouri. It used to be that lawmakers had to approve pay increases by a majority vote. Amendment Seven passed in November changing the process. Now, a 2/3 majority in each chamber is needed to reject the recommendations. The commission must issue its recommendations by Friday.