Public comes to Governor's Mansion to 'Fall Into History'

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens and First Lady Sheena Greitens welcomed the public to the Governor's Mansion Saturday for the Fall Into History Festival.

While similar events have happened over the years, this was the first year it focused on history, said Rebecca Gordon, executive director of Friends of the Missouri Governor's Mansion.

The event Saturday told the stories of the mansion, which was built in 1871, and the families who have lived there.

"The Missouri Governor's Mansion always shapes itself to the families that live here. What's great about this year is that it's really got a focus on the mansion itself and the history of the building," Gordon said.

Attendees at the family-friendly event had the opportunity to listen to live music, play lawn games and paint pumpkins.

The governor and first lady spent the morning welcoming guests and participating in the activities, Gordon said.

Great to host the 2017 Fall Harvest Festival! Happy Hayrides, Candy Corn, and Caramel Apples for everyone! pic.twitter.com/Vknzn5SUkj — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) October 14, 2017