Public Defender Assigned to Ashland Man; First Hearing Cancelled

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Circuit Court has cancelled its status hearing for Donald Fisher, the Ashland man charged with second degree rape and sodomy, as well as sexual misconduct involving a child.

The circuit court scheduled a status hearing for July 3. However, public defender Natalie Turner Hull filed an entry of appearance on Thursday, eliminating the need for a status hearing.

A preliminary hearing was also scheduled for July 15th at 2:30 p.m. At this time, the preliminary hearing is still on the schedule for the case.

According to the probable cause report, Fisher had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in the presence of another 14-year-old girl. The acts occurred between June 2012 and May 2013. Police believe the last instance occurred at the Super 8, located at 5700 Freedom Drive in Columbia. Both victims said the rapes occurred throughout various hotels in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Fisher on Tuesday. Later that day, Fisher turned himself in to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, where he was then charged with second degree statuatory rape and sodomy.

Fisher's bond was set at $100,000, with the conditions that he has no contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 17. He was formally arraigned on Wednesday. The state appointed a public defender to his case and ordered a bond investigation.

The probable cause report said Fisher has a history of performing sex acts with minor children and impregnated a 16-year-old when he was 44.

At this time, Fisher is still in the Boone County Jail.