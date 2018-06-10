Public Forum Aims to Shape Health Policy in Boone County

COLUMBIA -The Columbia Board of Health will host a public input forum Tuesday to gather opinions on how to shape health policy in Boone County.

The forum, lasting from 5 to 7 p.m.. at the ARC, is part of the board's ongoing research that relies on public input. The Mobilizing for Action Through Planning and Partnerships method is a nationally-recognized process of forming health policy by polling members of the community it's intended to serve. The board began the process in early 2013, surveying members of each ward in Columbia, as well as residents of northern and southern Boone County.

The board drafted five key health characteristics of the area in need of addressing, along with specific suggestions for each Columbia ward and other parts of Boone County. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports those characteristics include access to health care and healthy neighborhoods.