Public hearings begin for Ameren Missouri electric rate case

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Public Service Commission is holding two local public hearings in St. Louis Monday regarding Ameren Missouri's request to raise electric rates.

Ameren Missouri filed the case in July with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to increase the annual electric revenues by nearly 10 percent. Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.2 million customers in Missouri.

The public is invited to attend the local hearings:

Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.: Audrain County 4-H Center in Mexico

Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.: Governor's Office Building Ballroom in Jefferson City

Formal evidentiary hearings in this rate case are scheduled from Feb. 23 through March 13 and will take place in the Governor's Office Building in Jefferson City.