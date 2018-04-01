Public Hearings Set on Riverview Garden Schools

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri education officials are planning two public hearings on the unaccredited Riverview Gardens School District.

The hearings on Nov. 20 and Dec. 16 will give district officials a chance to discuss their improvement efforts. The public will be invited to comment about long-range plans and potential state actions.

Both sessions will be held at the district's Family Community Resource Center in St. Louis.

Riverview Gardens lost state accreditation in 2007. The state Board of Education decided in 2010 to put a special administrative board in charge of the district.

The state began enforcing a longtime law this year that requires unaccredited districts such as Riverview Gardens and Normandy to pay for students to transfer to other districts.

Public hearings on the Normandy district are scheduled next Monday and Dec. 11.