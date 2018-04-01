Public hearings to be held in Mexico & Boonville on Ameren rate case

COLUMBIA - Residents in Mexico and Boonville will be able to speak their minds at separate meetings on January 10th about an electric case filed by Ameren Missouri.

The company wants to raise their annual electrical revenues by more than $200 million and have requested a rate increase that would cost the average household about $100 more per year. There are about 1.26 million people served by Ameren in the Show-Me State.

Meeting information:

Boonville - Knights of Columbus Hall, 1515 Radio Hill Road at noon.

Mexico - Audrain County VFW Post 3772, 2100 N. Jefferson Street at 6:00 p.m.

The Office of Public Counsel can also be reached by phone at (866) 922-2959 if you are unable to attend one of the meetings to express opinions on the proposed increase.