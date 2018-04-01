Public Housing Tower to be Razed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One of the few remaining public housing high-rise towers in St. Louis will soon be demolished.

The high-rises proliferated in St. Louis and other cities in the 1950s and '60s but soon fell out of favor among urban planners, politicians and residents. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 14-story building in what was once called the Blumeyer public housing complex is slated for demolition this summer.

The St. Louis Housing Authority will relocate residents to other housing complexes that feature town homes and garden-style apartments. Those complexes also have residents with varying income levels.

The housing agency still operates five high-rise buildings for older adults and people with disabilities.